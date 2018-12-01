Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Health inspectors busted a chain restaurant this week with a nasty pest problem giving them one of the lowest scores we've seen, but our Adam Murphy gets things started at a family-friendly Indian restaurant with a perfect health score.
It seems as though we are always on the go, non-stop. So, hold on a minute, I've found the place. We're at NaanStop on Broad Street in Downtown Atlanta and this is fast casual Indian, which is delicious food. They get their name from Indian flatbread that they make in-house and everything on the menu is under $10. They've been here about six years and the owner's family is from India, so family recipes and everything is made fresh. I can't wait to tell you about what's on the menu, but first here's this week's best and worst scores.
Ladies and gentlemen let me introduce you to the restaurant with the lowest health score of the year.
I Luv Pho on Scenic Highway in Snellville failed with only 22 points. I have to admit, I don't love their score. The report said raw chicken was stored in the same container as raw seafood and above ready-to-eat food. Plus, several food containers, microwave and ice scoop holder were dirty. The health inspector even observed a customer kill a cockroach at her table.
We asked an employee if the restaurant still has roaches running around.
"Yeah, I don't know. Back at the garbage outside," responded the employee.
To make matters worse, there was no manager at the restaurant during our visit. To top things off, the wrong score of an 83 was posted.
Other Scores
- Big Chow Grill on Galleria Parkway is back on track after scoring 92 points on re-inspection.
- Long John Silvers on Moreland Avenue received a 94.
- Jersey Mike's Subs on Tara Boulevard picked up a 99.
Golden Spatula Award
Here at NaanStop the received a perfect 100, so congratulations they are the winner of this week's Golden Spatula Award. All right let's get into it. They have the award-winning pastry samosa, they also have bullet naan which is spicy Indian flatbread, and check out the chicken tikka masala. I'm hanging out with Madelyn Gannt, who told me about this great restaurant. If you let me know about a spot that got a 100 we might enjoy a meal together. Boy that's good!
