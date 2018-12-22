Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Health inspectors busted a popular sushi restaurant this week giving them a score in the 50's, but our Ada Murphy gets things started at a tasty burger place with three perfect scores in a row.
One of the newest burger joints in town is BurgerFi on Peachtree Parkway in Peachtree Corners. It's one of their newest locations and not only did they get a top health score, they truly do have some of the best burgers around. When you come in your're going to get the black Angus beef, no hormones, no antibiotics and organic ingredients. They even brand the BurgerFi logo right into the bun. But first, here's this weeks best and worst scores.
We questioned a popular sushi restaurant in Fulton County this week.
Koko's Sushi on Jones Bridge Road in Alpharetta failed with 54 points and a "U" for unsatisfactory. The report says raw food was stored next to ready-to-eat food. Plus, an employee washed dishes without using soap and an employee picked up shrimp off the floor and didn't wash their hands.
We asked an Hanna Hong, an employee, if she was aware hands were not being washed.
"I don't know, I don't know," resonded Hong. "We wash our hands too much, my hands are so dry now."
Now to some other scores ...
We asked Custodio Delgado, an employee at Aachi's Indian Cuisine on Spring Road in Smyrna, just how bad their roach problem is.
"It's better now," he said. According to Delgado the problem is better, however, the health inspector still noticed dead roaches in the kitchen during a reinspection giving them 79 points.
In DeKalb County, Piccadilly Cafeteria inside South DeKalb Mall corrected some of their violations.
The manager said his food is safe to eat, but the inspector still found food at the wrong temperature giving them 82 points on a reinspection. In Gwinnett County, Panda Express on Holocomb Bridge Road in Norcross scored 99 points.
Golden Spatula Award
Here at BurgerFi on Peachtree Parkway they received a perfect 100, in fact three in a row. Congratulations they are the winner of this week's Golden Spatula Award.
Alright, let's get right into it! They have the BurgerFi cheeseburger, they also have the VegiFi burger green style with the lettuce as a bun, the CEO on the menu offers up a Wagyu and brisket blend, the cry and fry is onion rings and fries and to top it off they also offer a decadent shake. Boy that's good!
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.