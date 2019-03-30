ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Health inspectors busted a chain restaurant this week for having rotten food in the kitchen, but our Adam Murphy gets things started from a popular French restaurant with fresh food and a perfect health score.
Bon appetit, we're at Bistro Niko on Peachtree Road in Buckhead this week. This is French fare at its finest and they designed the restaurant to really feel like a neighborhood spot in Paris. When you walk in it's a beautiful space with the artwork and Eiffel Tower on the wall and you have the chalkboards with the menus on them. The restaurant has been around 10 years and they have such delicious food. I can't wait to tell you about it, but first here's this week's best and worst scores.
We uncovered serious health violations at a well-known pizza and pasta restaurant in Atlanta. Little Azio on Northside Drive failed with only 62 points and a 'U' for unsatisfactory. The report says food was stored on the floor, chili and chicken were out of temperature range and rotten fruits were stored in the cooler in the main kitchen.
We asked Nick Ellis, owner of Little Azio, if he was serving rotten fruit. He responded, "We don't serve fruit. We had one lemon that had some mold on it."
It's not the only violation that management needs to correct. During our visit, we noticed that the wrong health inspection score was posted, that is until we called them out on it.
Other Scores
- Soul Crab on Main Street in College Park picked up 90 points on reinspection after failing a few weeks ago.
- Cook Out on Panola Road in Lithonia scored a 94.
- Outback on Earnest Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw received a 98.
Golden Spatula
Here at Bistro Niko on Peachtree Road in Buckhead they received a perfect 100, so congratulations they are the winner of this week's Golden Spatula Award. Another thing I love about this place is the open kitchen with fresh ingredients. so let's get right to the menu. They have a seafood appetizer, chicken salad, you can get the red wine brazed chicken, they also have the ham and cheese sandwich with an egg sunny side up. We'll see you guys next week. Boy that's good!
