Atlanta, GA (CBS46) I found a cool neighborhood burger joint to tell you about this week. We’re at Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Chamblee.
They’ve been here a year and a half and already look at the crowd. People are packed in here to enjoy a good meal and the ambiance is great as well. Take a look you can see all the art work and memorabilia with a classic Americana feel and a Southern twist to it as well.
And when you enjoy a good burger you’ve got to have a good brew. Well guess what they have 24 craft beers to choose from on tap. I can’t wait to tell you about everything in a moment, but first here’s this week’s best and worst scores.
Marco’s Pizza on Briarcliff Road in DeKalb County failed with only 55-points and a ‘U’ for unsatisfactory. The report says salami, cheese and lettuce were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, there was excessive accumulation of food debris on trays and pizza dough was stored on a tray in the mop sink.
(ADAM) Why in the world would you have pizza dough in the mop sink?
(MANAGER) I can’t answer any questions about what is going on sir.
(ADAM) You’re not doing that, anymore are you?
(MANAGER) I can’t answer any questions and if you don’t leave I will call the cops. (ADAM) Where is your health inspection score?
(MANAGER) If you don’t leave I will call the cops.
(ADAM) I’ll leave now, but I don’t see your health inspection score posted. That needs to be up for the public.
(MANAGER) Have a great day.
On our way out the door, management insisted they’re in the process of fixing the violations.
Other Scores:
- Zoe's Kitchen on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Duluth scored a 92
- Einstein Brothers Bagels on Medlock Bridge Road in Fulton County scored a 95
- Barberitos on Shallowford Road in Marietta received a 97
And here at Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Chamblee they received a perfect 100 on their last health inspection so congratulations they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award and the key to a good burger is the angus beef and homemade ingredients which they have right here.
Over here they have the Sam I Am burger with an egg and ham. You also have the deviled eggs, you have the bacon cheeseburger on steroids and look at the bad ass burger with buttermilk fried bacon.
I’m going with the bacon cheeseburger. We’ll see you guys next week.
Boy that’s good!
