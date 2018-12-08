Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Health inspectors grilled a popular cafeteria this week for serving food at unsafe temperatures, but it's not all bad. Our Adam Murphy gets things started at a Cajun restaurant with a perfect health score.
It's cold outside, so we thought it'd be a good idea to heat things up on this week's Restaurant Report Card, Cajun style. We're at Adele's on Canton Street in Roswell and they've been around nine years. If you love New Orleans food, you're going to dig this place. And Chef Marc, he knows how to prepare some of the best dishes and he's learned from some of the greats including Paul Prudhomme, a famous New Orleans chef. I can't wait to tell you about what's on the menu, but first, here's this week's best and worst scores.
We went looking for the manager of a popular Decatur restaurant this week inside South DeKalb Mall. Piccadilly Cafeteria on Candler Road failed with only 67 points. The report said there was an expired food permit in the restaurant. Plus, macaroni noodles were in the sink with dirty utensils and baked chicken, liver and hamburger steak were at unsafe temperatures.
We asked the manager if there was anything edible on the line.
He responded, "Yes. You can eat everything on my line." We reminded him of the food items listed as "kept at unsafe temperatures" in the report. "Again, it's safe," he said.
The manager then told us to contact the corporate office, but while were waiting for a phone number this happened ...
"It's private property," said a security manager. We told him we were talking to the manager about the failing health score. "I'm the security director and you can't be on property unless you have permission."
Again, we told him were talking to the manager and that he was getting us a phone number to call corporate. "I just talked to the General Manager, you have to leave the property."
A spokesperson for Piccadilly sent us the following statement:
On Dec. 3, a routine public-health inspection of Piccadilly Restaurants’ DeKalb Mall location turned up several violations. We have corrected all but three, and we are confident those will be resolved before a second inspection on Dec 13.
Piccadilly takes our commitment to food safety and cleanliness seriously. We proudly serve freshly made classics, which start with quality ingredients handled and cooked safely. We have hundreds of dedicated team members on our staff who serve thousands of Atlanta-area guests each day.
We remain committed to continually improving our food safety and cleanliness processes and standards for all Piccadilly Restaurants.
Other Scores
- I Luv Pho in Snellville is back on track with 91 points on a re-inspection.
- Jason's Deli on Ashford Dunwoody Road picked up a 93.
- China Express on Canton Road in Marietta scored 98 points.
Golden Spatula Award
And here at Adele's on Canton Street in Roswell they picked up a perfect 100, so congratulations they are the winner of this week's Golden Spatula Award. They have the salad with shrimp, they have the soft-shell crab po-boy on the menu, the lobster pot pie looks delicious, fried okra and they award-wining beignets. Boy that's good!
