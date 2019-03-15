ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Health inspectors busted a local seafood restaurant for serving food at dangerous temperatures, giving them a score in the 40s.
To get things started, our Adam Murphy went to a popular breakfast spot with a perfect health score.
I know some of you love breakfast so much you could eat it all day long. So, I've got the spot for you. We're at Buttermilk Kitchen on Roswell Road in Atlanta. They've been here for six years and they're located inside an old home, and when you come inside it has a real cozy feel to it. They received a top health score and their food is absolutely amazing. It's a farm to table theme with a southern flare, so fresh ingredients and everything is wonderful on the menu, and you can order a drink at the bar which is pretty cool as well. I'm going to tell you what you can get on the menu in a moment, but first here's this week's best and worst scores.
On Main Street in College Park, we uncovered some serious health violations at this seafood spot in town. Soul Crab failed with only 40 points and a 'U' for unsatisfactory. The report says an employee cut limes with bare hands, plus there was no certified safety manager on staff. The report also says crab fish and macaroni and cheese were at unsafe temperatures.
We asked the manager, Hakeem Hampton, is any of the food was safe to eat.
"Yeah, so we're working really hard on getting all of those things accomplished. We actually do have a serve-safe person certified in our restaurant, So, we're a new open restaurant so we've got a couple of things we do need to fix," Hampton explained.
The manager wasn't the only one caught off guard by our surprise visit. Here's what one customer had to say when he spotted us in the restaurant.
"Boy that's good!"
Perhaps, boy that's not so good would have been more accurate when talking about a health score in the 40s. On the way out, we also noticed that management at Soul Crab failed to post their inspection report.
Other Scores
- McDonald's on Wesley Chapel Road in Atlanta picked up 88 points and a 'B' on a reinspection after failing a few weeks ago.
- Little Caesar's on Indian Trail Road in Gwinnett County scored a 95.
- Sonny's BBQ on Cobb Parkway received a 98.
Golden Spatula Award
Here at Buttermilk Kitchen on Roswell Road in Atlanta they received a perfect 100, so for that congratulations. They are the winner of this week's Golden Spatula Award. So much on the menu to talk about let's get right to it. Over here you have the fried green tomatoes, how about the bacon, egg, lettuce and tomato, they have the buttermilk pancakes with carmelized bananas on top and the chicken biscuit which everybody loves and pimento grits to go along with it. We'll see you guys next week, boy that's good!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.