ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Health inspectors busted a chain restaurant this week for serving food at the wrong temperature and putting your health at risk. Our Adam Murphy gets things started at popular Italian restaurant with a perfect health score.
Buon appetito! I found a delicious Italian restaurant this week on Canton Street in Roswell. We're at Osteria Mattone and they've been here for five years. They have a great ambiance when you come into the restaurant. All of the pasta is made in house so it's very fresh. They're open for lunch and they have a fantastic two course lunch special for just $16, which is very reasonable. I can't wait to tell you about the other items on the menu, but first here's this week's best and worst scores.
We tried to question a Fulton County restaurant about a failing health inspection, but there was no manager on site.
The Subway on Howell Mill Road in Atlanta failed with only 57 points and a 'U' for unsatisfactory. The report says grilled chicken and roast beef were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, there was mold-like build up on the soda dispenser and raw chicken was stored on top of cookies in the cooler.
We told one of the employees that we needed to know if the violations have been corrected. "You talk to the manager now," replied the employee.
Moments later, the employee got the manager on the phone.
"This morning I called the health department to reinspect us to get a better point, but because of the Super Bowl they were too busy in some other stuff," said the manager.
Other Scores
- Asian Fusion in DeKalb County corrected some of their violations and scored 86 pints on a reinspection.
- Wendy's on Austell Road in Marietta scored 93 points.
- Olive Garden on Mt. Zion Boulevard in Morrow received a 97.
Golden Spatula Award
Here at Osteria Mattone on Canton Street in Roswell they picked up a perfect 100. They are the winner of this week's Golden Spatula Award. It's a good time to come in right now because it's Roswell Restaurant Week, so you're going to get some good deals. Over here they have the pasta with black pepper, they have a salad, you can get the grilled chicken sandwich and the margarita pizza. We well see you next week. Boy that's good!
