ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- For the second time in six months, a popular seafood spot failed a surprise health inspection and this time they received a score in the 20's. Before we dish out the dirty details, here's Adam Murphy to get things started at a one-of-a-kind chophouse with a perfect score.
I cooked up something really big for you this week, like Mercedes-Benz Stadium big! We're at Molly B's inside the Benz here in downtown Atlanta. It's a really cool restaurant and if you want to talk about dining with a view it doesn't get much better than this. There's not a bad seat in the house. This restaurant is a modern spin on a Southern inspired chophouse. Everything on the menu is delicious and yet, they are open for lunch every day of the week from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., so definitely come out and check it out. Another tidbit, the restaurant is named after the mother of Falcons and United owner Arthur Blank. I've got so much to share with you, but first here's this week's best and worst scores.
Just off Virginia Avenue in Hapeville, this seafood spot received a health score just below 'C' level. The Crab Spot on Virginia Avenue failed with 26 points and a 'U' for unsatisfactory. The report says there was expired food in the kitchen. Plus, there was slime in the ice machine and clean dishware was stored on dirty shelves.
When I showed up to question management, they locked the door even though the sign said they were open for business. Although they were inside and didn't want to talk about their score, we found a customer who had something to say.
"That is crazy. A 26?" said Deonna Dalton. "I'm so glad we saw that because we were literally about to go eat."
To make matters worse, it's the second time in six months this spot has failed a health inspection.
"Oh wow, that's disgusting. That's disgusting, that's horrible," added Dalton.
Other Scores
- Jersey Mike's on Roswell Road in Marietta picked up 94 points.
- Carrabba's on Ashford Crossing in Dunwoody scored 96 points.
- Green Tomato on Holcomb Bridge Road in Norcross received 99 points on a reinspection.
Golden Spatula Award
Here at Molly B's inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta they received a 100 on their last health inspection, so congratulation they are the winner of this week's Golden Spatula Award. Everything is hot off the grill here and you can enjoy a good meal here. Let's get to the good food on the menu. They have the famous pimento cheese hushpuppies, the double-stacked burger, also the Molly B's fried chicken, chicken wings, salmon salad and a beef and cheddar brisket. Looks so good, that's what I'm going for. We'll see you guys next week. Boy that's good!
