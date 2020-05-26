TUCKER (CBS46)—Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the city of Tucker has issued a process that will allow restaurants in the city to expand their outdoor dining.
Mayor Frank Auman signed the order on May 21, according to a press release from the city.
The order will allow restaurant owner to apply for a Temporary Outdoor Dining Permit from the city’s Planning and Zoning Department.
“Tucker is well known as a dining destination,” Auman said. “We want to do everything we safely can to encourage employment and economic activity in Tucker, and to help these great restaurants to thrive during these tough times.”
Additionally, officials wrote the order also gives mobile food vendors, like food trucks, the ability to apply for a Mobile Food Vendor Permit.
EXECUTIVE ORDER:
https://www.tuckerga.gov/document_center/City%20Code/Declaration%20of%20Local%20Emergency%205-21-2020.pdf
PERMIT APPLICATION:
https://www.tuckerga.gov/departments/planning_zoning/index.php
