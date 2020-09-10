ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fall is on the way and that means shorter days and cooler temperatures which is concerning for restaurants that thrived during the pandemic thanks to outdoor seating.
But many of them are taking steps to prepare for the cooler weather.
“We actually created a Taffer’s save dining system," said Alan Walker with Taffer’s Tavern. The restaurant is owned by Jon Taffer, a restaurant guru and host of the popular Paramount Network show “Bar Rescue”. Taffer’s Tavern is implementing several safety protocols for staff and customers ahead of its grand opening in Alpharetta.
“Temperature checks daily, reusable masks and gloves per shift, all the way down to when they are washing their hands they have this new light technology where they hold their hands up underneath it and it tells them with a red light or green light whether they did a good job or not," said Walker.
But while many restaurants like Taffer’s Tavern have taken steps to prevent the spread of the virus for those who eat inside, Alpharetta residents like Pat and Bill still prefer to dine out doors.
“We try to eat outside as much as we can. We feel that’s a little bit safer,” said Pat. “We’re eating out less. We use to eat out a lot,” added Bill.
There is a concern that when the temperatures drop less people will be eating out. Still, not everyone is worried about the cooler weather.
“I’m going to continue to eat outside, it’s a really nice area. I’m going to just bundle up," said resident Jorndan Gandara. "I love the Fall so being able to take advantage of this area and all the great restaurants out here, I’m not too worried.”
But for those who are, places like Taffer’s Tavern have increased indoor cleaning and safety guidelines, as well as made changes to their outdoor seating area.
“We’re looking to install heaters right now so everyone can be comfortable” added Walker.
