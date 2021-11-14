ATLANTA (CBS46) — Thanksgiving is just around the corner and many restaurants in the metro Atlanta area will be serving meals for those who do not wish to cook.
Atkins Park Restaurant & Bar is offering a buffet dinner featuring turkey, prime rib, salmon, cornbread dressing, salads and desserts. Takeout also available.
Buca di Beppo will open at 11 a.m. Thanksgiving and will offer sliced turkey, homestyle gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, spicy Italian sausage stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie in addition to their regular menu. You can also order a feast to pick up and take home.
Cracker Barrel will offer holiday specials, including a Thanksgiving Heat n' Serve Feast (8-10 people) and family dinners (4-6 people). The dinners feature oven-roasted turkey breast, cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, sweet potato casserole, and more. They are also open Thanksgiving Day.
Del Frisco's Grille will offer a traditional three-course turkey dinner on Thanksgiving Day. You can also order for pickup.
Denny's serves a Thanksgiving turkey dinner every year that includes dressing, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce.
5Church will offer a special Thanksgiving buffet featuring roast turkey, prime rib and grilled salmon. Side dishes include whipped Yukon Gold potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, French green beans, cornbread and cranberry dressing, shrimp Creole and rice, mac 'n' cheese, candied sweet potatoes, sweet corn pudding, classic dirty rise and roasted broccoli. Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Reservations required.
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. They are offering a three-course meal featuring choice of herb-roasted turkey, filet mignon or prime bone-in ribeye, a starter and fixings. Children's menu also available.
Golden Corral will be open for Thanksgiving and will feature fresh-carved turkey on their buffet. They are also offering a complete Thanksgiving meal to go.
Hampton + Hudson is offering a Thanksgiving plate special that includes turkey, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes and more. To-go meals for 2-4 people also available.
IHOP offers a Holiday Celebrations Family Feast (take-out and delivery only) that includes scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, hickory-smoked bacon or sausage, buttermilk pancakes and festive toppings like vanilla bean mousee and mini marshmallows. Thanksgiving-themed pancakes include Pumpkin Spice Pancakes and Cranberry Vanilla Pancakes. IHop also has a turkey diner feature mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli and cranberry sauce.
Mary Mac's Tea Room will offer a true Southern Thanksgiving dinner. They will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Their to-go meals are sold out.
McCormick & Schmick's is offering a special Thanksgiving meal featuring choice of butternut squash bisque or walnut mixed greens salad and roasted turkey with cornbread stuffing, apple squash casserole, seasonal vegetables, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and gracy. They also offer meals to go.
Romano's Macaroni Grill is offering a special Take-and-Warm Turkey Feast (5 or 10 people) with all the fixings and cannoli or tiramisu. They are also open Thanksgiving and will be offering choice of soup or salad, roasted turkey breast, Brussel sprouts or broccolini, and choice of pumpkin cannoli, traditional cannoli or pumpkin tiramisu. Kid's meal also available.
Ruth's Chris Steak House will be open Thanksgiving and serving roasted turkey breast with sausage and herb stuffing, choice of sides like garlic mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole or green beans, and desserts.
Seasons 52 will offer a traditional Thanksgiving dinner featuring roasted never ever turkey, pan gravy, Yukon mashed potatoes, green beans, brioche and sage stuffing, mashed butternut squash, housemade cranberry relish and mini pumpkin pies. Child portions available.
South City Kitchen will offer a 3-course prix-fixe menu with southern dishes like Charleston she-crab soup, fried green tomatoes, chicken livers, roasted turkey breast, pork chops, salmon, pumpkin caramel custard pie or chocolate pecan pie.
STK Steakhouse is offering a roasted turkey special with chestnut cornbread stuffing, green beans, old-school gravy and cranberry orange chutney.
