STONECREST, Ga. (CBS46) -- A week has passed since former Councilwoman Diane Adoma was locked out of her office, phone and council email after qualifying to run for the mayoral seat in Stonecrest.
When CBS46 spoke with Adoma on Monday, only three days had passed since she found herself ostracized from her colleagues without warning; it was a qualification that came with more fallout than Adoma ever would have imagined.
As she took us through City Hall she immediately noticed a hole in the wall where her picture once hung, though it didn't take long for her to find the picture in a bin on the floor.
"Nobody is here to explain who is here making these decisions," explained Adoma. "I think that's even more disturbing. Not one city official," she added while standing outside of City Hall on Aug. 26th.
Stonecrest City Clerk Megan Reid says when Adoma qualified to run for mayor she automatically vacated her seat.
"I consulted with the Secretary of State's Office and I consulted with our city attorney, and they both advised me that this is the law," said Reid.
Days later a temporary restraining order was filed to prevent Adoma from entering authorized areas of City Hall.
Communications Director Adrion Bell issued the following statement on the matter:
"The TRO is to prevent her from coming into staff-only areas as she did on Monday. Though she used her keys and has since relinquished them to the city, there are still opportunities at times to slip into doors, of unauthorized areas, behind unsuspecting employees or their guests.
This TRO will also prohibit her from accessing areas such as the council chambers dais and the executive session chambers as she did on Monday.We are taking these steps to ensure the safety of our staff and the orderly, legal fashion in which our meetings should be conducted."
On Friday, Aug. 30th, Superior Court Judge Clarence Seeliger signed the order. It came as a surprise to Adoma who spoke to CBS46 first about the matter.
"I was never served. I was disappointed. I was disappointed about the injunction and the ruling," she said. "Judge Seeliger, he's a respectable judge and I'm going to comply with his order."
When asked if her her former colleagues at city council had reached out to her, the answer was simple. No.
"As a colleague I wan't expecting it, but it would have been nice." Adding that the culture of the city council doesn't exactly lend itself to such pleasantries. "It's a bullying type of culture. If you look at the meeting minutes, or see how they speak to others at the meeting, it's in a bullying type of way," she explained.
It's a culture that was there from the beginning and continued to grow. For those who attended the meetings, they may have noticed the often outspoken Adoma didn't vote 'yes' without knowing the facts and asking questions. It's a trait that may have ruffled the feathers of the council members to her left and right.
"I never voted no without reason, and I would go on record with why," she explained. "At times things passed and then they would have to clean it up after the fact. Think things through and then try to make the right decision."
Though her days on city council are now over, Adoma isn't leaving her post with concerns of what could have been, or even how things should have been handled -- instead she's focusing on Stonecrest.
"I'm more concerned about the safety of City Hall. When they deactivated my phone and email they could have deactivated my access card, but they didn't. If they were negligent that way, what does it mean for the safety of Stonecrest citizens?
Full steam ahead in the race for mayor
Though this type of situation may have swayed a different mayoral hopeful from further pursuing the coveted seat, Adoma says it has only fueled the fire.
"I'm feeling excited about running my race. I'm ready to run my race," said Adoma. "The citizens of Stonecrest deserve a different type of leadership. They deserve to be heard. They deserve respect," she added.
Running for mayor wasn't something Adoma had her mind set on throughout her time on city council. It was only in January that she knew her interest in becoming the city's second mayor became real.
"I really made my mind up last minute. I filed on August 23rd," she said. "Now people who may not have supported me as a councilwoman have seen this process, and they have come to me and let me know that I have their support," she added with unwavering determination.
So much so that she and her team have already set the campaign kickoff for September 5. Adoma says she plans to be at the Fairfield Inn & Suites from 6 to 8 p.m. letting citizens know she's ready and willing to serve her with open ears.
"I'm going to use all the strength I have to run my race!"
