Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Thursday the results of the Risk Limiting Audit of Georgia's votes for the 2020 presidential election, results which affirmed the original outcome wherein Joe Biden was announced as winning the state.
The margin of the Georgia race was especially tight, which meant that the subsequent audit would require a full manual tally of all votes. The results of the audit confirmed that the machine counts accurately portrayed the winner of Georgia.
“Georgia’s historic first statewide audit reaffirmed that the state’s new secure paper ballot voting system accurately counted and reported results,” said Secretary Raffensperger. “This is a credit to the hard work of our county and local elections officials who moved quickly to undertake and complete such a momentous task in a short period of time," he added.
“Georgia’s first statewide audit successfully confirmed the winner of the chosen contest and should give voters increased confidence in the results,” said Ben Adida, Executive Director of VotingWorks.
“We were proud to work with Georgia on this historic audit. The difference between the reported results and the full manual tally is well within the expected error rate of hand-counting ballots, and the audit was a success," he added.
Georgia was required by law to perform a full audit of the results following the November elections due to the extremely tight margin of victory. Secretary Raffensperger chose to have the audit focus on the presidential race to ensure clear and concise results. In order to meet the required threshold for the audit, a full manual tally of all Georgia votes was undertaken.
Following the Risk Limiting Audit, Joe Biden was reaffirmed to be leading President Donald Trump in Georgia.
During the audit, mistakes were caught reflecting various counties having errors in their original counts to due not uploading all memory cards. Those counties uploaded all memory cards in order to re-certify their respective results, which led to more accurate final results.
Data from audits of the original machine results included a differential that fell well within expected margins of error for human hand-counting of ballots. A study conducted by Rice University and Clemson University in 2012 found the average error rates to be roughly two percent; however, no Georgia county exceeded 0.73 percent, with most counties finding no change in their finally tallies.
There exists the possibility for another recount, as the margin of less than 0.5% means that the President can request a recount following certification of the results.
