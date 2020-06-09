Results start to slowly come in after voting day chaos

FOR LATEST RESULTS: Click Here
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Fulton County found itself in the eye of the storm Tuesday as voters headed to the polls for Georgia's primary.
Massive problems hit Fulton County elections even before the polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday. People waited for hours in lines all around Fulton County and other counties reported their own problems at the polls.
As the day wound to a close, voters across the state waited for the results of the long-delayed primary. But the results were slow coming in all night long.
UPDATES BELOW:
10:10 p.m. - All polling precincts in metro Atlanta have now closed for the night after a chaotic day of voting.
8:22 p.m. - DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Tangela Barrie ordered all Dekalb County Polling Places remain open until 9:30 p.m.
8:02 p.m. - The NAACP filed an emergency injunction to keep polls open in Gwinnett County. For more, click here.
7:20 p.m. - Fulton County Director of Registration and Elections issued a statement about the problems in his county that read:
I want to thank the voters who participated in this election. Your overwhelming response to the call to participate in the electoral process speaks volumes about our citizens' commitment to using their voice.
While we do not yet have projections for overall turnout, we know that before today, we had more than 16% voter turnout during early voting and absentee voting. I predict that we exceeded turnout for the 2018 Election of around 20%.
By now you know that this election was one unlike any other that we have experienced. The COVID-19 pandemic forced us to make a mug more aggressive push for absentee voting as it also created unique staffing and logistical challenges. We had several poll locations shift or consolidate as they became unavailable due to our current situation.
This was also our first major election using new equipment. I want to thank our poll workers for their patience and dedication during today's elections.
The majority of our precincts had minimal issues throughout the day.
All that being said, this is a learning experience for our team and we have some takeaways from today’s events. We have identified several areas for improvement to help us be better prepared for the General Election in November. Specifically, these include our absentee ballot process, tailoring poll worker training to emphasize the issues we identified today, and undertaking an efficiency review for other process improvements.
7:01 p.m. - Polls have now closed across Georgia with the exception of the below mentioned locations. Results are not available just yet.
6:21 p.m. - Voting hours were extended in seven locations in DeKalb County after problems due to technical and logistical issues earlier Tuesday. Below are the locations and when the poll location will close.
- Narvie J. Harris Elementary, 3981 McGill Drive, Decatur—7:45 p.m.
- Clarkston Community Center, 3701 College Ave., Clarkston—7:29 p.m.
- Medlock Elementary School, 2418 Wood Trail Lane, Decatur—7:15 p.m.
- Stephenson High School, 701 Stephenson Road, Stone Mountain—7:45 p.m.
- Stephenson Middle School, 922 Stephenson Road, Stone Mountain—7:30 p.m.
- Kittredge Magnet School, 1663 East Nancy Creek Drive NE, Atlanta—9:26 p.m.
- Ray of Hope Christian Church, 2778 Snapfinger Road, Decatur—10:10 p.m.
5:48 p.m. - Gwinnett County officials said two polling locations would be kept open for a few minutes after 7 p.m. Precinct 58 at Beaver Ruin Baptist Church will remain open to voters until 7:14 p.m. and Precinct 117 at Kanoheda Elementary will stay open until 7:20 p.m. All other Gwinnett polling locations will close at 7 p.m.
5:36 p.m. - All polling locations in Fulton County will remain open until 9 p.m. Tuesday due to earlier problems, the county said. Any voter in line by 9 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Starting at 7 p.m., ballots will not be scanned, but will be placed in provisional ballot envelopes.
4:53 p.m. Regarding voting issues, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond says "The Secretary of State’s office has alleged these issues resulted from a failure of county leadership. If there was a failure of leadership, it starts where the buck should stop, at the top."
4:46 p.m. - Cobb County officials said 19 voting precincts will remain open until 8 p.m. Tuesday after multiple delays this morning. The list includes:
- Addison 01
- Austell 1A
- Bells Ferry 04
- Clarkdale 01
- Cooper 01
- Eastside 02
- Elizabeth 01
- Elizabeth 03
- Mableton 01
- Oregon 04
- Oregon 05
- Palmer 01
- Powder Springs 1A
- Powder Springs 2A
- Powder Springs 3A
- Riverside 01
- Sewell Mill 03
- Sope Creek 02
- Sweetwater 02
County officials said many precincts have minimal wait times, but some do have wait times of more than an hour.
4:45 p.m. - NBA superstar LeBron James weighed in on the massive problems facing Georgia voters today and asked the question of what if how Americans cast their ballots is "also structurally racist?"
Everyone talking about “how do we fix this?” They say “go out and vote?” What about asking if how we vote is also structurally racist? https://t.co/GFtq12eKKt— LeBron James (@KingJames) June 9, 2020
3:25 p.m. - Showers and Thunderstorms are rolling through the area, but voting continues everywhere. No severe weather is active, but you should expect heavy downpours if a storm rolls up on your area.
2:15 p.m. - Cobb County said "many precincts are reporting little to no waiting" as of Tuesday afternoon. The County also said "some precincts that had issues in the morning will likely remain OPEN past the 7 p.m. hour."
1:40 p.m. - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office has opened an investigation into the voting problems in both Fulton and DeKalb Counties. Secretary Raffensperger called the voting situation in both counties, "unacceptable," and said the investigation will identify the problems that need to be fixed ahead of November's general election.
"Obviously, the first time a new voting system is used, there is going to be a learning curve, and voting in a pandemic only increased these difficulties," Raffensperger said. "But every other county faced these same issues and were significantly better prepared to respond so that voters had every opportunity to vote."
1:00 p.m. - The City of Atlanta took to Twitter to encourage people report delays and other problems.
If you encounter long lines or delays because of voting machine malfunctions, please report the delay to poll officials and request an emergency paper provisional ballot. Call the Election Protection Hotline at (866) 687-8683. pic.twitter.com/UnEbLs9J5A— City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) June 9, 2020
12:28 p.m. - Georgia Speaker of the House David Ralston told the House Governmental Affairs Committee to start investigating problems in today's primaries across Georgia, especially Fulton County.
"We are hearing anecdotes from around the state - particularly in Fulton County - this morning of unacceptable deficiencies: poll workers not being properly trained, voting equipment note working, and absentee ballots not being received among other issues. Our poll workers give of their time to serve Georgians, and they do not deserve to be blamed for systemic problems beyond their control.
11:45 a.m. - Georgia Voting Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling reiterated the Secretary of State's criticism of local governments for the primary.
So far we have no reports of any actual equipment issues. We do have reports of equipment being delivered to the wrong locations and delivered late. We have reports of poll workers not understanding setup or how to operate voting equipment. While these are unfortunate, they are not issues of the equipment but a function of counties engaging in poor planning, limited training, and falures of leadership. Well over 2,000 precincts are functioning normally throughout the state of Georgia.
11:43 a.m. - The Georgia Democratic Party issued a statement shortly before noon that put the blame squarely at the feet of the Secretary of State's office saying in part:
The Secretary of State’s job is to provide adequate support and training for counties as he implemented Georgia’s new voting system, and he has failed. Across the state, Georgia voters are waiting for hours to cast their ballots because Georgia’s system is failing them. We demand statewide action by the Secretary of State — the chief elections official in Georgia— to fix this problem immediately before we see these issues for every election this cycle.
10:06 a.m. - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was highly critical of Fulton County's preparations. He said there are "minor issues in most large counties," but that the issues in Fulton are widespread and that he's not surprised. Raffensperger told CBS46's Rebekka Schramm Tuesday's issues will be part of an ongoing investigation his office opened last week into problems with Fulton Co. Elections. The Secertary of State said voters should be mad, but not at his office. He said Fulton County had three extra months to prepare, but didn't get the job done.
Here's earlier coverage form Tuesday's voting problems.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tweeted Tuesday morning that she's seen many people waiting in line.
This seems to be happening throughout Atlanta and perhaps throughout the county. People have been in line since before 7:00 am this morning. https://t.co/l28JvxhZxi— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) June 9, 2020
Meantime, frustrated voters took to social media and contacted the media to complain about the massive upheaval surrounding Tuesday's primary.
BREAKING NEWS: Voters outraged because they can’t vote. @cbs46 Voting machines are down & systems aren’t working all over #Atlanta Some people have left the polls because the line has NOT moved since 6 A.M. pic.twitter.com/QfJ8fxz5TQ— Barmel Lyons CBS46 (@BarmelLyonsTV) June 9, 2020
Here are just a few other tweets we've seen (by county):
DeKalb County:
Voting machines down in Dekalb county at the Coan Recreation Center. Only 5 machines available in the first place. Outrageous.— DavidofBeirut89 (@DBeirut89) June 9, 2020
@wsbtv cross keys DeKalb county to vote. There is no voting. No power to voting machines. Crooked! Help us find out what is going on— Dr. Kathleen Hall (@DrKathleenHall) June 9, 2020
Polls did NOT open on time (7:15am) machines are down & none of these people have the password and im still waiting to vote! Georgia needs to het it together!! #georgiavoting #dekalbcounty #ElectionDay— checkchaser (@lady2luuvly) June 9, 2020
So we are in line to #vote today and all of a sudden, “we are having problems with the machines.” Come on #cityofStonecrest #dekalbcounty— #MsLMGreene (@MsLMGreene) June 9, 2020
Fulton County:
Voting issues already reported in Fulton County. Precinct at Cliftondale United Methodist hasn’t opened yet, apparently because of problems with the new voting machines. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/ToEyBVaz7j— Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) June 9, 2020
Been in line to vote for over an hour. Should enter the building in 15 minutes. Where’s the senior citizen line? Why didn’t Fulton County send me the mail-in ballot I applied for 2 months ago? #Georgia @GaSecofState— Charles Shapiro (@shapiro_WAC) June 9, 2020
Reporting live from Fulton County, GA where they're having issues with the voting machines from jump.— Dem Arby's Boyz' Road Captain (@RebelToUhmerica) June 9, 2020
PSA: If you are voting in Fulton County get out early and bring your umbrella. It is lined up down Peachtree outside of St. Phillips. #Vote pic.twitter.com/lnRRfTyXXB— Kelley Burke (@kelleyburke2) June 9, 2020
#SandySprings Georgia - wrong codes have been admisintered to certain polls in the Sandy Spring area. If offered a Provisional Ballot DO NOT take that option. That ballot is used for voting eligibility discrepancies, late voters etc... #FultonCounty— Official Bag Fumbler (@itsadawn) June 9, 2020
Gwinnett County:
It’s 7:17am in Gwinnett County. Poll workers are having major difficulties. No one has voted. They are still processing the first person is line. They are passing out provisional ballots. @11AliveNews @wsbtv @GaSecofState @FOX5Atlanta @GwinnettDaily #lilburn #knightelementary— lequonejbanks (@Mrsteachbanks) June 9, 2020
No machines at my polling place in Gwinnett County.— Thiery Laverdure (@thierylaverdure) June 9, 2020
Other Counties:
@wsbtv @ajc @CherokeeLedger voting systems down in Cherokee county at my polling location. Is this widespread?— Stephanee Stephens (@Stephsteph83) June 9, 2020
Voting machines not working in Cherokee County. They started messing with the votes early this time.— Cheryl Geary (@CherylGeary) June 9, 2020
So here we go been in line for over a hour and at 7:00am, Sorry we're having problems with the system. Break down in Henry County Ga!!!!!#Gapolls #VoteTrumpOut #Election2020 #ElectionDay— Kevin McLean (@KevinLMcLean) June 9, 2020
