ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Fans of Talbots can now shop for a good cause.
The retailer, in partnership with O, The Oprah Magazine, unveiled its new collection benefiting Dress for Success, which provides women with the tools they need to achieve economic independence.
Karyn Greer spoke with CBS anchor and O Editor-at-large Gayle King about this year’s line and empowering those who need it most.
