ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) It might be wise to take an extra minute to double check any cash you’re accepting as there have been reports of counterfeit money in the Midtown area.
CBS46 reporter Melissa Stern spoke to a local woman who said to keep an eye out as it is easy to get scammed. Employees who work in the Midtown Shopping Plaza off of Monroe said counterfeit money is circulating, and they want to warn others.
“One of the girls from the shop next door came over and said just so you know, we just got hit with a bunch of fake 20s, so make sure you check your money,” said Tina Muggleworth, an employee at Richards Variety Store.
Muggleworth said last Friday an employee from Tuesday Morning, located next door, came over to warn them they received some fake bills.
“She said we didn’t even notice so we took it and they’re gone, but her boss noticed. So they called the police, the police came up, they confiscated they money, they’re looking into it what have you,” added Muggleworth.
According to the police report, two men came into Tuesday Morning and used $240 worth of phony money on luggage. The cashier didn’t notice, rang them up, and they left.
“It’s really hard to tell what’s fake and what’s not,” Muggleworth said, “If you don’t look for the little things and you’re busy, and you’re going so fast, you won’t even catch it at all.”
The store manager became suspicious when a third man came in asking for luggage and requested the other cashier who rang up the first two guys to ring him up.
The manager said she would ring him up. Then he said he forgot his wallet and walked out.
“You’ve got to think too, where we’re located the Beltline is right there, you can get in and out jump on the Beltline and boom you’re gone,” Muggleworth added.
Upon looking at the money from the first two men the manager at Tuesday Morning realized immediately it was fake.
“There’s also a lot of movie industry people here and they print fake money, and instead of saying United States of America it will say for motion pictures only on the top,” said Muggleworth, “If we don’t make the money then it affects our sales, our paychecks, it effects business and if they get away with it once they’re gonna do it again.”
Police said they are reviewing surveillance video of the suspects. Employees who work in the Midtown plaza said they will be extra vigilant when it comes to checking out money.
Here's what you should do if you suspect someone gave you counterfeit cash:
- Report it immediately to the U.S. Secret service, or to your local police.
- Never return the bill to the person you got it from.
- Get a description of the person who gave you the fake cash so you can pass that on to police.
A spokesperson for the United States Secret Service provided CBS46 the following statement:
If a retailer or consumer suspects a bill is counterfeit, they should compare the bill to a note of the same series and denomination that is known to be genuine. The note in question should display the proper watermark as well as the proper security thread that is consistent with that denomination. Likewise, shoppers should visually inspect their currency before walking away from store registers. The Secret Service suggests that cashiers follow their store’s policy if they suspect they have received counterfeit currency and report the details of the transaction and suspected person rendering the currency to the store’s loss prevention office, local police or the Secret Service.
The following resources contain valuable information on how to detect counterfeit notes by identifying the security features that are embedded within U.S. currency: Know Your Money and Bureau of Engraving and Printing’s website. In addition, the following website contains information on how to protect your identity as well as how to obtain victim assistance: www.ftc.gov.
If you suspect you may have a counterfeit bill or you may be a possible victim of financial fraud, contact the local police and/or the U.S. Secret Service’s Atlanta Field Office at 404-331-6111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.