The city of College Park has announced a retired assistant police chief will lead the cities’ police force on an interim basis.
A city spokesperson said the city appointed Thomas Kuzniacki, a 25-year veteran with the police department, to serve as interim police chief. Kuzniacki retired from the force in 2011.
“I hope the city of College Park citizens will join me in welcoming back Chief Kuzniacki as he continues working to advance the vision of the College Park Police Department: to serve as a model for policing in America by adopting and perfecting the principles of 21st century policing,” said Mercedes Miller, Interim City Manager.
Kuzniacki takes over the role from former chief Ferman Williford, who retired after 35 years with the department.
According to a city spokesperson, officials will conduct a national search soon.
