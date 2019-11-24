COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) – Covington police are stunned and saddened after the death of former assistant police chief Almond Turner.
Police in Meridian, Miss. said Turner's nephew, Christopher Denson, shot and killed him during a family gathering at the 1st and Ten Gaming Lounge Saturday night.
“Everyone here at the police department is heartbroken, and we can’t imagine what the Turner family is going through right now,” Covington police officer Justin Stott said. “I honestly thought I was dreaming when I was reading that email. It’s absolute shock and disbelief that that took place, especially at the hands of a family member,” he added.
Turner retired in 2016.
Stott said Turner was an employee with the City of Covington for 45 years and served as the assistant chief for 19 of those years.
Covington police said investigators arrested Denson at his apartment Sunday afternoon.
In addition to his role at the police department, Turner was an active member of his community.
“Chief Turner was more than just the assistant chief, he was a community leader who served on the Newton County School Board for a number of years,” Stott said.
“Mr. Turner was a life-long supporter of our community and its school system. He always wanted and fought for what was best for our students and employees and we looked forward to him continuing to serve on our school board into the foreseeable future,” Samantha Fuhrey, superintendent of the Newton County School System said. “There will never be another Almond Turner. He was truly one of a kind.”
Turner leaves behind a wife, three children and several grandchildren.
