GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)—Gwinnett County police said a retired sheriff's office deputy was the victim of a deadly shooting during a robbery at a local auto parts store.
The deadly shooting happened Wednesday night around 7:45 at the O’Reilly’s Auto Parts store on Hamilton Mill Road. The GCSO said two employees were working at the time of the shooting and one, Felix Cosme, 63, of Dacula was killed.
A female employee was outside assisting a customer when she noticed a male seated in a vehicle in the parking lot.
After assisting the customer, the female employee went back inside the business, and the man who was in the vehicle in the parking lot followed her back inside the store.
Once both were inside; the suspect asked her to open the cash drawer, police said.
The second employee, Cosme, walked out from the back of the store and saw the interaction between the employee and the suspect. Cosme attempted to pull his weapon, but was shot by the suspect. The GCSO said Cosme died at the scene.
After the shooting, the suspect drove away in his car and was last seen driving towards Interstate 85.
The GCSO haven't released a description of the suspect and his vehicle yet, but indicated they would as soon as it became available.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
