GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Felix Cosme, 63, spent decades in law enforcement working to serve the public. His last action before his death was trying to protect a coworker at a Buford O’Reilly Auto Parts store.
“Today is a very sad day for all of us and certainly anyone who knew sergeant Cosme is heartbroken,” said Deputy Shannon Volkodav with the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.
Gwinnett County police said Cosme was on shift around 7:45 Wednesday night with a female coworker. Officers said she was helping a customer outside when she spotted a man sitting in a car. Police said the suspect followed her into the store and told her to open the cash register.
When Cosme saw what was happening, police said he tried to pull out his gun. The suspect shot and killed Cosme before taking off.
“Once a cop, always a cop,” said Volkodav. “And your desire to serve and to protect doesn’t retire when you do, and this is a great example of that.”
Cosme spent nearly 10 years with the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office before retiring in 2015. Before his time in Gwinnett County, he worked in law enforcement in Macon, Lake Lanier and South Carolina.
Volkodav said his sense of humor and warm personality will be missed.
“We were very fortunate to have him as part of our team,” she said.
On Wednesday, customers who were trying to go to the store were met by a locked door.
“He was a great guy obviously,” said one customer.
“Sergeant Cosme died a hero,” Volkodav said. “His actions were heroic and he died a hero.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.