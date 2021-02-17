GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -- c
He had a successful career, making several notable drug seizures. Throughout his career, he located over 56 pounds of cocaine, 6 pounds of fentanyl, 27 pounds of Methamphetamine, 10 pounds of heroin, and over 5,000 pounds or marijuana.
He was utilized by several other agencies during his career, to include the DEA, FBI, ICE, Homeland Security, GBI, and the US Postal Inspectors.
After his retirement, K9 Zeke continued to live with his handler, Corporal Stanley Jones, and his family.
