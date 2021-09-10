CUMMING, Ga. (CBS46) — A retired New York City firefighter who now lives in metro-Atlanta took part in a special tribute to remember his comrades who died 20 years ago during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
James D’Avolio and several others who belong to a YMCA boot-camp class in Cumming took part in a stair-climb, incorporating 110 flights of stairs. That’s the number of flights firefighters climbed that tragic day in 2001 as they attempted to save workers in the burning World Trade Center towers.
D’Avoilio told CBS46 he was supposed to be off work that day. He was at home with his pregnant wife and their one-year-old daughter when he learned a plane had just hit the south tower.
“I handed my daughter to my wife and kissed them both and drove to my fire house,” said D’Avoilo.
Shortly after he arrived in lower Manhattan, the north tower came down.
“Cars were burning. There were buildings burning,” he recalled. “There were people walking, holding their face. Everybody was covered in dust.”
He worked for several straight days, saving some lives but also pulling bodies from the rubble. Nineteen firefighters from his firehouse in Queens died that day.
The attacks happened on a Tuesday. D’Avolio didn’t make it back home until Saturday.
“It was emotional,” he said. “All I wanted to do was hold my daughter. I got home. It was late. She was sleeping. I went into her bedroom, laid down with her, fell asleep with her.”
As the retired captain walked and ran the stairs Friday morning alongside his boot-camp classmates, he shared fond memories of his colleagues, the memories from those days still fresh.
“I think about my daughters, first and foremost,” he said. “I think about my friends that I lost, second. I think about all the guys, all the friends I had. I think about all the innocence that was lost.”
He hopes our nation will pause this weekend and think about the civil servants among us who would lay down their lives for the communities they serve.
