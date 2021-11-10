BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) -- Flying in from New York City, Reverend Al Sharpton joined the family of Ahmaud Arbery in the Glynn County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon.
"I want that jury to know that not only are the folk in Brunswick but people from all over the country are watching and concerned," said Rev. Sharpton in a press conference outside the front of the courthouse. "We are here from all over the country because not only are those three on trial, but Georgia law is on trial," he added.
Several family members and friends wept and wiped tears as Sharpton prayed for fairness and justice and attorney Ben Crump outlined the manner in which Arbery was chased and killed. The civil rights leaders blamed the killing on racism.
Before going into the courtroom to watch the trial firsthand, Sharpton talked one-on-one with CBS46.
"I hope my presence will help put national spotlight and real feeling around this community that people all over the world are watching this and it was important enough for all of us to come and sit with this family for a few hours during the trial," Sharpton told CBS46's Hayley Mason.
Attorney Ben Crump explained that the public input in the case is important to his cause.
"We have to fight in two courts, the court of public opinion and if we win there then maybe we can get a chance to fight in the court of law," Crump told Mason. "We can never underestimate how powerful the court of public opinion is. That’s why I am so grateful the Reverend Al Sharpton though it not robbery to fly from New York to Brunswick to increase the attention on this important case."
Arbery's mother and father expressed their gratitude for the support.
"I thought this day would never come that we are standing here along with Mr. Al Sharpton along with two powerful attorneys to get justice for Ahmaud," said Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbery's mother, adding that she prayed repeatedly for progress in the case. "I'll leave with this: God is good. Trust God. Trust him," she added.
On stand a long-time detective with Glynn County described his interview with Greg McMichael
092745 Nohilly: He was trapped like a rat. I think he was wanting to flea and he realized he was not going to get away. Det. Nohilly: Yea but he could've run away your son right? GM: Yea sure sure.
Nohilly: From what I can see in the video, the whole road is there. GM: Oh yea, yea and he was much faster than Travis would ever be.
Attorney Crump speaking to us about the power of their collective presence in the case--despite complaints from the defense.
