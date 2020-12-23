Video that CBS46 obtained today may shed more light about an incident from March involving a candidate for the U.S. Senate.
Bodycam video shows Reverend Raphael Warnock’s interaction with police after his now ex-wife claimed he ran over her foot.
This incident happened back in March and now, just two weeks out from the election, Reverend Raphael Warnock is receiving criticism from the GOP Party. In the released video, Warnock is seen speaking with police and explaining the situation.
"She won't move and she's keeping the door... I'm thinking she's clear and I barely moved and all the sudden she's screaming that I ran over her foot. I don't believe it," said Warnock.
His now ex-wife gave her account too when a police officer questioned her. “This man is running for the United States Senate and all he cares about right now is his reputation.”
At the time, the estranged couple was in the middle of divorce proceedings. In the incident report from APD, medical examiners determined Warnock's estranged wife's foot was ok. Investigators wrote that she was hesitant to show her foot at first but once she did, they too saw no signs that her foot was ran over.
Senator Kelly Loeffler's campaign sent out a press release about the video and CBS46 then asked her about it.
“Domestic abuse is a serious issue that Georgians deserve answers to as to what exactly happened. Unfortunately, it follows a pattern of what we’ve seen that Raphael Warnock has not answered the hard questions in this campaign,” said Loeffler.
CBS46 also asked her about the coalition of Black pastors who recently criticized Loeffler’s repeated campaign ads that label Warnock as “radical” or “socialist,” and accuses the Senator of making a, "broader attack against the black church.”
“We have to make sure that Georgians understand who he is and in his own words,” said Loeffler.
Warnock also addressed the incident and told CBS46 that Loeffler is attacking his family close to the election and he is going to instead focus on Georgians and their needs.
"I'm going to stay focused on my family which includes their mother and I'm going to stay focused on the people of Georgia who during a pandemic are still waiting on relief all these months later while politicians including Kelly Loeffler are busy playing games."
Warnock never faced any type of charges related to this incident. Ebenezer Baptist Church did not respond to CBS46's request for comment.
