ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- 725 Ponce Kroger is officially open as of Wednesday morning.
Inside the 65,000 square foot store is a Starbucks, a pub, salad bar, Beltline access, plus more.
"This is probably one of the nicest Kroger's I've been too," said Caroline Barry.
Barry was one of many who went shopping at the new Kroger within hours of it opening.
She told CBS46 one of the benefits is that she can walk from the Beltline.
"It also limits me to buying what I can carry home," she said.
Shoppers told CBS46 the former Kroger in that location had a nickname.
Barry said this new store will be good for the community.
"I heard it was affectionately called 'Murder Kroger' and I heard some of the stories of what happened here," Barry said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.