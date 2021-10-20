LOS ANGELES (CBS46) -- For the second consecutive year, the Atlanta Braves are one win away from a trip to the World Series.
The Braves, one night after blowing a three run lead in the 8th inning, took their anger out on the Dodgers with a commanding 9-2 win over Los Angeles.
That Braves charge was led by left fielder Eddie Rosario, who recorded his second four-hit game of the series, including two home runs and four RBI. Rosario's three-run home run in the top of the 9th inning put the icing on the cake for the Braves bats, that pounded out 12 total hits on the night.
The Braves also got two hits from All-Star Freddie Freeman and Travis d'Arnaud. Freeman is now 5-8 in the two games in LA following an 0-8 stretch, including seven strikeouts, in the two games in Atlanta.
It was a win by committee Wednesday night, with the Braves using six total pitchers. Drew Smyly pitched 3.1 innings, giving up the only two runs of the night.
The Braves had lost 10 straight games at Dodger Stadium, while the Dodgers had won 18 of 19 games at home dating back to August.
This is a familiar position for the Braves, who led the Dodgers 3-1 in last season's NLCS, however, they're hoping for a different result. The Dodgers strung together three straight wins in the 2020 NLCS before going on to win the World Series.
A Braves win Thursday night would clinch the team's first trip to the Fall Classic since 1999.
Game 5 is scheduled for Thursday night in Los Angeles. First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. from Dodger Stadium. The Braves' Max Fried is expected to get the start.
