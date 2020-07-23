ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- At the Providence Missionary Baptist Church, the late Reverend Dr. C.T. Vivian was laid to rest Thursday.
Vivian was remembered as one of the greatest strategists of the civil rights movement, a powerful minister, a college dean, and loving man of family and faith.
“He was more than a friend. He was my heart. He was my soul,” said close friend of Vivian’s and business manager, Don Rivers.
Video tributes displayed powerful images of Vivian over the years as he endured beatings on the front lines of the movement for voter rights alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
One clip showed Vivian sharing his perspective on the roots and effects of racism on The Oprah Winfrey Show.
“Racism destroys everything psychologically and physically than everything else in America,” Vivian said on a video recording of The Oprah Winfrey Show.
Video tributes poured in from celebrities and surviving civil rights stalwarts who once worked with Vivian—from Winfrey to Bernard Lafayette and former U.N. Ambassador Andrew Young.
Former Vice President Joe Biden also sent a video tribute.
“As deep as we are in mourning these losses, I can’t help but think there just be a great celebration in heaven today, a joining of good and faithful servants,” Biden said.
Pastor Gerald Durley, Vivian’s pastor, eulogized Vivian as having a "good name.”
And as the world says goodbye to an icon, a family says goodbye to their patriarch, a man they knew as dad and grandad.
“When folks say that they had a father, cool. But I had a dad,” said Marcus Vivian, one of Vivian’s sons. “I had somebody when I needed a dad. I had somebody when I needed advice, and when I needed looking up to--when I needed just to hear someone say ‘I love you,’” he said through tears. “Dad all I could say is I love you. I miss you. None better than you.”
Children of other civil rights leaders attended the service including Elizabeth Omilami; the daughter of the late Josea Williams, Michael Julian Bond; the son of the late Julian Bond, Karen Lowery; the daughter of the late Rev. Joseph Lowery, and Martin Luther King, III.
Rev. Vivian was buried in a private graveside service with family.
