ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An 8-year-old girl died after she was shot during a night of violence across metro Atlanta.
The shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. on University Avenue near I-75/85. The shooting happened in the same area as the deadly shooting death of Rayshard Brooks by a former Atlanta Police officer last month.
According to police, Secoriea Turner was riding in a car with her mom and an adult friend when car exited the interstate near the intersection of University Avenue and Pryor Road. Police said the driver was attempting to enter the parking lot on the 1200 block of Pryor Road when they were confronted by a group of armed individuals who were illegally blocking the entrance.
Someone in the group began shooting at the car, hitting it multiple times including the shot that hit the child.
The wounded girl was immediately taken to Atlanta Medical Center in a private vehicle, but she did not survive her injuries.
The people suspected of shooting the child were described as a group of black males. One of the shooters wore all black, dressed like a bounty hunter, according to police. The second wore a white t-shirt. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still receive a reward. Call 404-577-8477.
Atlanta Police are investigating this and multiple other shootings across Atlanta during a night of violence that also saw the Georgia State Patrol Headquarters vandalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.