The reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the murder of a 12 year-old child now stands at $10,000.
David Mack, 12, was reported missing on February 9. Early the next morning, Atlanta Police were sent to a home on the 1200 block of Shirley Street after a person shot call. When they arrived, they discovered the unresponsive child with gunshot wounds. Grady EMS pronounced the child dead on the scene. The child was identified as Mack.
According to David's uncle, the family was told he was shot four times—twice in the back, once in his cheek and once near his eyebrow.
Instead of celebrating his 13th birthday this week, his family is instead planning his funeral.
"He said 'I love you' and I said 'I love you, too.' It was the last thing I ever said to him and I’m so glad I was able to say it to him," said his grandmother, Glenda Mack.
Meanwhile, the family has created a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.
