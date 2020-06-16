ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fire Chief Randall Slaughter announced Tuesday afternoon the reward for finding the people responsible for burning down the Wendy's on University Avenue has doubled.
Chief Slaughter stated in a press conference that the Georgia Arson Control Board offered an additional $10,000 for the conviction and arrest of those responsible, bringing the new reward total to $20,000.
He reiterated that solving the arson crime has been a top priority for the Atlanta Fire Department since it took place June 13.
"We don't want to allow peaceful voices and focus to be overshadowed by events such as this." Slaughter said.
A burned Wendys restaurant is seen on the second day following the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks in the restaurant parking lot June 14, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia. - The fatal shooting of a black man by a white police officer, this time in Atlanta, Georgia, poured more fuel June 14, 2020 on a raging US debate over racism after another round of street protests and the resignation of the city's police chief. A Wendy's restaurant where 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks was killed was set on fire June 13, 2020 and hundreds of people marched to protest the killing. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage / AFP) (Photo by ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, USA - JUNE 13: Demonstrators set on fire a restaurant during the protest after an Atlanta police officer shot and killed Rayshard Brooks, 27, at a Wendy's fast food restaurant drive-thru Friday night in Atlanta, United States on June 13, 2020. As nationwide protests slowed in the death of George Floyd, anger again erupted Saturday in the US over the fatal shooting of another black man. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Atlanta Police Chief Ericka Shields voluntarily stepped down from the department earlier in the day. (Photo by Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, USA - JUNE 13: Demonstrators set on fire a restaurant during the protest after an Atlanta police officer shot and killed Rayshard Brooks, 27, at a Wendy's fast food restaurant drive-thru Friday night in Atlanta, United States on June 13, 2020. As nationwide protests slowed in the death of George Floyd, anger again erupted Saturday in the US over the fatal shooting of another black man. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Atlanta Police Chief Ericka Shields voluntarily stepped down from the department earlier in the day. (Photo by Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, USA - JUNE 13: An affected demonstrator is seen after police officers' interventions following demonstrators set on fire a restaurant during the protest after an Atlanta police officer shot and killed Rayshard Brooks, 27, at a Wendy's fast food restaurant drive-thru Friday night in Atlanta, United States on June 13, 2020. As nationwide protests slowed in the death of George Floyd, anger again erupted Saturday in the US over the fatal shooting of another black man. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Atlanta Police Chief Ericka Shields voluntarily stepped down from the department earlier in the day. (Photo by Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, USA - JUNE 13: An affected demonstrator is seen after police officers' interventions following demonstrators set on fire a restaurant during the protest after an Atlanta police officer shot and killed Rayshard Brooks, 27, at a Wendy's fast food restaurant drive-thru Friday night in Atlanta, United States on June 13, 2020. As nationwide protests slowed in the death of George Floyd, anger again erupted Saturday in the US over the fatal shooting of another black man. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Atlanta Police Chief Ericka Shields voluntarily stepped down from the department earlier in the day. (Photo by Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
A woman holds her son's arm while using her cellphone to document damage to a burned Wendys restaurant on the second day following the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks in the restaurant parking lot June 14, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia. - The fatal shooting of a black man by a white police officer, this time in Atlanta, Georgia, poured more fuel June 14, 2020 on a raging US debate over racism after another round of street protests and the resignation of the city's police chief. A Wendy's restaurant where 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks was killed was set on fire June 13, 2020 and hundreds of people marched to protest the killing. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage / AFP) (Photo by ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - A man holds a sign and a white rose in his fist while facing traffic outside a burned Wendys restaurant on the second day following the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks in the restaurant parking lot June 14, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia. - The fatal shooting of a black man by a white police officer, this time in Atlanta, Georgia, poured more fuel June 14, 2020 on a raging US debate over racism after another round of street protests and the resignation of the city's police chief. A Wendy's restaurant where 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks was killed was set on fire June 13, 2020 and hundreds of people marched to protest the killing. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage / AFP) (Photo by ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images)
People hold signs toward traffic outside a burned Wendys restaurant on the second day following the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks in the restaurant parking lot June 14, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia. - The fatal shooting of a black man by a white police officer, this time in Atlanta, Georgia, poured more fuel June 14, 2020 on a raging US debate over racism after another round of street protests and the resignation of the city's police chief. A Wendy's restaurant where 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks was killed was set on fire June 13, 2020 and hundreds of people marched to protest the killing. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage / AFP) (Photo by ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images)
A burned Wendys restaurant is seen on the second day following the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks in the restaurant parking lot June 14, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia. - The fatal shooting of a black man by a white police officer, this time in Atlanta, Georgia, poured more fuel June 14, 2020 on a raging US debate over racism after another round of street protests and the resignation of the city's police chief. A Wendy's restaurant where 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks was killed was set on fire June 13, 2020 and hundreds of people marched to protest the killing. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage / AFP) (Photo by ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images)
A woman uses her cell phone to document the damage to a burned Wendys restaurant on the second day following the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks in the restaurant parking lot June 14, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia. - The fatal shooting of a black man by a white police officer, this time in Atlanta, Georgia, poured more fuel June 14, 2020 on a raging US debate over racism after another round of street protests and the resignation of the city's police chief. A Wendy's restaurant where 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks was killed was set on fire June 13, 2020 and hundreds of people marched to protest the killing. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage / AFP) (Photo by ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 13: A Wendys restaurant burns after protesters allegedly set it on fire on June 13, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Fresh protests rose up after an Atlanta police officer shot and killed Rayshard Brooks, an unarmed African American man outside the restaurant. . (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 13: A Wendys restaurant burns after protesters allegedly set it on fire on June 13, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Fresh protests rose up after an Atlanta police officer shot and killed Rayshard Brooks, an unarmed African American man outside the restaurant. . (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 13: Firemen attempt to save Wendys restaurant after protesters allegedly set it on fire on June 13, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Fresh protests rose up after an Atlanta police officer shot and killed Rayshard Brooks, an unarmed African American man outside the restaurant. . (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 13: A Wendys restaurant burns after protesters allegedly set it on fire on June 13, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Fresh protests rose up after an Atlanta police officer shot and killed Rayshard Brooks, an unarmed African American man outside the restaurant. . (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 14: People walk past the site of a Wendy's restaurant set ablaze overnight on June 14, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Rayshard Brooks, 27, was shot and killed on June 12th by police in a struggle following a field sobriety test at the Wendy's. (Photo by Dustin Chambers/Getty Images)
A woman looks around outside a burned Wendy's restaurant on the third day following Rayshard Brooks shooting death by police in the restaurant parking lot in Atlanta, Georgia, June 15, 2020. - The mayor of Atlanta ordered immediate police reforms on Monday after the fatal shooting of a black man by a white police officer in the US city sparked further outrage over the deaths of African-Americans at the hands of law enforcement. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - A man stands on a table on a patio railing outside a burned Wendy's restaurant on the third day following Rayshard Brooks shooting death by police in the restaurant parking lot in Atlanta, Georgia, June 15, 2020. - The mayor of Atlanta ordered immediate police reforms on Monday after the fatal shooting of a black man by a white police officer in the US city sparked further outrage over the deaths of African-Americans at the hands of law enforcement. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
A girl sits outside a burned Wendy's restaurant on the third day following Rayshard Brooks shooting death by police in the restaurant parking lot in Atlanta, Georgia, June 15, 2020. - The mayor of Atlanta ordered immediate police reforms on Monday after the fatal shooting of a black man by a white police officer in the US city sparked further outrage over the deaths of African-Americans at the hands of law enforcement. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
PHOTOS: Wendy's set ablaze after fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks
Atlanta Fire is looking for multiple people accused of setting a Wendy's restaurant on University Avenue ablaze.
Investigators seek to identify persons of interest in Wendy's arson.
Investigators seek to identify persons of interest in Wendy's arson
Investigators seek to identify persons of interest in Wendy's arson
Chief Fire Investigator James Oliver said the investigative department has been combing through evidence and are asking for the public's help in identifying the people responsible.
He said there are currently multiple suspects in the investigation, however they only have clear pictures for two, who are believed to be white females.
"A lot of it appears to be freelance but we aren't sure if it was tied to a group at this time."
Oliver also said the fire was caused by various flammables like lit combustibles and fire crackers. The Wendy's restaurant is a total loss.
If you have any information, you can call the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department at 404-546-7000.
This is an ongoing investigation.
