ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fire Chief Randall Slaughter announced Tuesday afternoon the reward for finding the people responsible for burning down the Wendy's on University Avenue has doubled.

Chief Slaughter stated in a press conference that the Georgia Arson Control Board offered an additional $10,000 for the conviction and arrest of those responsible, bringing the new reward total to $20,000. 

He reiterated that solving the arson crime has been a top priority for the Atlanta Fire Department since it took place June 13. 

"We don't want to allow peaceful voices and focus to be overshadowed by events such as this." Slaughter said.

Chief Fire Investigator James Oliver said the investigative department has been combing through evidence and are asking for the public's help in identifying the people responsible. 

He said there are currently multiple suspects in the investigation, however they only have clear pictures for two, who are believed to be white females. 

"A lot of it appears to be freelance but we aren't sure if it was tied to a group at this time." 

Oliver also said the fire was caused by various flammables like lit combustibles and fire crackers. The Wendy's restaurant is a total loss.

If you have any information, you can call the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department at 404-546-7000.

This is an ongoing investigation.

