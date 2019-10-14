ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – There is now a $10,000 reward in an unsolved Atlanta murder case.

The body of Demetris Dondrell Malone, 37, was found in the back bedroom of a home in the 1500 block of Alder Lane in southwest Atlanta July 13. He had been shot multiple times. Investigators said Malone may have been inside the home for two to three days.

Three months later, detectives need someone to come forward with information to help them catch Malone’s killer.

His friends and family are increasing the reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. The reward now stands at $10,000.

“Whatever it takes to get someone to speak up, we’re willing to do it,” said his sister, Wykesha Malone. “We still kind of feel empty because we still got a lot of unanswered questions as to why did it happen, who would have wanted to do this to him?”

His family said they are desperate.

“We are a family that’s begging and pleading for some answers,” said his other sister, Santresia Washington. “We want to know what happened, we want to know who did it, if there’s anyone out there that know of anything we’re asking that they do come forward, we’re begging and pleading that they do that.”

Malone’s 15-year-old son, Demetris Houston, described his father as a good person with a good heart.

“He was just joyful and happy , he was so happy, he was a happy man,” he said. “I don’t know why somebody would take him, though."

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.StopCrimeATL.com. Callers can remain anonymous.