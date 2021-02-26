Law enforcement authorities in Henry County offered a $12,500 reward for any information that would lead them to the arrest and conviction of a man caught on video breaking into a senior citizens home looking for and eventually finding someone to sexually assault.
According to Henry County police, the video captured the suspect just minutes before he sexually assaulted an older woman living in the complex. In the video, the assailant can be seen going door-to-door to try to find one that's unlocked. The video shows the suspect wearing a "Nike fanny pack style bag."
Three weeks later, police are still looking for the man who struck the Heritage at McDonough Senior Living Home earlier this month.
The Henry County Police Department released the following:
"The Henry County Sheriff’s Office initially started the award amount at $5,000.00 followed by the generous contribution of $2,500.00 by McDonough City Administrator Preston Dorsey and his wife Lynette Dorsey. After the story aired regarding this horrific crime, McDonough Fun Bowl owner Steve Brown added an additional amount of $2,500.00 and moments ago, Ed’s Public Safety owner Ed Turner out of Stockbridge put forth an additional $2,500.00 bringing the total reward contribution to $12,500.00."
If you have any information on the alleged criminal, call McDonough Police at 770-957-1218 or CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
