Dekalb County Police said a dangerous man is still on the loose Saturday night, and a 65-year-old woman is now recovering after she was brutally beaten and robbed inside her own home this week.
CBS46 Tori Cooper was in Dekalb where she spoke to the female victim who said she’s lucky to be alive.
65-year-old Lisa Holland said she has lived in her house since 1976.
She said she always felt safe at home until last Wednesday, when she said a man snuck inside her home and threatened to kill her.
Holland said she had an earie feeling when she got home from her daughter’s house Wednesday night.
”I heard footsteps in the hall..I didn’t think anything of it at first,” Holland said.
Holland said it was when she began following the sounds of footsteps, that she discovered an intruder was in her home.
”Male standing there, real big, real tall.”
Holland said the man grabbed her and slammed her onto the hardwood floors.
“I thought he was going to rape me, so I started putting up a fight, and of course he just kept saying you need to corporate otherwise I’m going to kill you.”
She said the man was wearing a black jacket, dark pants, and possibly a hat.
Holland said she began screaming for help and the man started punching her in the face repeatedly, breaking her jaw, fracturing her cheek bones and knocking her unconscious.
She said at some point he left with her purse and phone in hand.
“I was just lucky to get up and make it across the street to the neighbors, I think he probably thought he killed me.”
Holland is now hoping her story of survival reminds women to stay vigilant.
“You better be very, very cautious and I wouldn’t even advise you to be out at night.”
Neighbors in Holland’s community told CBS46 News that they were also on edge, following the attack.
The Dekalb County Police are still looking for the suspect who was last seen wearing a dark-colored skull cap, dark jacket and dark-colored pants.
On Tuesday, authorities announced that they have increased the reward from $2,000 to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is urged to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
