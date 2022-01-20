ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The reward amount for information leading to an arrest of the person responsible for shooting and killing a woman on Dec. 30 has increased to $5,000.
On Dec. 30, 2021, at approximately 7:10 p.m., Atlanta Police responded to a call of a person shot. When they arrived, officers found a woman who was shot by someone from outside, while she was inside her apartment.
The victim was stable and taken to a local hospital for treatment and at the time of transport. She later died on from her injuries on Jan. 10.
Anyone with information on the individuals in the attached photos to please contact Crime Stoppers.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of David McKinnon should contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online.
Callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
