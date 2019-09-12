ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the second man wanted in connection with a shooting at Clark Atlanta University increased to $10,000 on Thursday.

On August 20th, two Spelman College students and two Clark Atlanta University students were injured by stray bullets near the AUC library.

The Crime Stoppers reward for tips was previously increased from the standard $2,000 to $6,000 following contributions from Council Members Cleta Winslow ($3,000) and Amir Farokhi ($1,000). The Atlanta University Center Consortium contributed an additional $4,000, bringing the total reward to $10,000.

Police recently released a video showing the person they believe was the second shooter. In the video, a black male is seen wearing a black jacket with a white stripe on the sleeve. The man is also wearing what police believe are green camouflage pants and dark sneakers.

The first suspect, Isaiah Williams, surrendered to police on Sept. 4. The 20-year-old is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and criminal attempt to commit murder. A judge denied bond in the case.

Police believe the two suspects were aiming for one another.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Identifying information is not required to be eligible for the reward of up to $10,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.