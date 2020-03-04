OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The Oconee County Sheriff's Office has announced a $7,000 reward for information leading to the location of a missing teen.
Julia Mann, 17, disappeared on February 20 from her home in Oconee County and has not been seen since. The department says Mann left home alone on her own accord.
There is a $7,000 reward for info. leading to the whereabouts of 17 y/o Julia Mann who disappeared from her home in Oconee Co, GA on the night of Feb. 20, 2020. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts m, please ☎️ the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 706-769-3945. pic.twitter.com/CJHLRxM9aJ— GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) March 4, 2020
She's described as a white female standing about 5'3" and weighing around 100 pounds.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.
