Julia Mann (OCSO)
OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The Oconee County Sheriff's Office has announced a $7,000 reward for information leading to the location of a missing teen.

Julia Mann, 17, disappeared on February 20 from her home in Oconee County and has not been seen since. The department says Mann left home alone on her own accord.

She's described as a white female standing about 5'3" and weighing around 100 pounds. 

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.

