ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Police have issued a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the suspect accused of fatally shooting a man in SW Atlanta in July.
On July 13, 2019, the body of Demetris Dondrell Malone was found in the back bedroom of a home on the 1500 block of Alder Lane. He had been shot multiple times.
Investigators say Malone may have been inside the home for two to three days.
“Somebody was looking after the house because the owner wasn’t able to be there for a few days.. (The owner) sent somebody by to check on the residence and that person found the (deceased),” APD Major Michael O’Connor told CBS46 in July.
Detectives have no leads or information on suspects.
If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
