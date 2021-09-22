UPDATE (CBS46) -- The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday a reward for up to $60,000 in the missing persons case of Tiffany Foster. She disappeared six months ago.
The reward money is being covered by the Briuna Harps Foundation, which has offered $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for her disappearance and location and physical recovery of Tiffany (for a total of $35,000). The Foundation has offered a $50,000 reward for the safe return of Tiffany (for a total of $60,000).
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
NEWNAN, Ga. (CBS46) -- As the nation watches the Gabby Petito case unfold, Georgia families want answers for their own missing loved ones.
Every case is different but every family feels the same. Right now, 250 people are reported missing in Georgia, Tiffany Foster among the total. After vanishing six months ago, her loved ones wonder where are the resources for cases like hers?
"It's like why, why has it taken so long, why hasn't the FBI gotten involved?" Kimberly Bryan questioned, "why was this person able to be found sooner than my sister."
PREVIOUS STORY: Family of missing Newnan mom grow suspicious of fiance after arrest
The Wyoming case is developing more than 1,200 miles away but it could not feel any closer to the Coweta County family of Tiffany Foster. Kimberly Bryan calls the Wyoming case details similar to her sister's, Foster. Yet the national attention and federal assistance are far from it.
Bryan believes marginalized minorities often go overlooked when it comes to missing persons reports.
"I'm not going to give up on my sister because if it were me, she wouldn't give up me," Bryan cried. "So I just can't do it."
Foster-- a devoted mom of three, studying to be an officer and newly engaged -- had no reason to disappear on March 1, the family told CBS46. They believe her fiancé, Reginald Robertson, played a role.
Roberston is in jail on theft charges after Coweta County deputies allege he moved her car once she was reported missing but he has not been charged in connection to her actual disappearance.
"It's not a good feeling," Bryan cried.
Frustrated with no new police search, the family did their own this summer, which CBS46 attended.
Even if they don't find Tiffany Foster, they hope to find an answer.
"We just want to move forward whatever the outcome is," Bryan said.
CBS46 reached out to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office for comment but we are still waiting for a response.
The mom's 36th's birthday is Oct. 3, the family believes she could still be alive to possibly celebrate it.
