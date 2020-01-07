FAIRBURN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fairburn police are looking for two men accused of robbing an AT&T store employee at gunpoint.
According to the incident report, the employee was leaving the store Saturday night when the two armed men walked up and told her to go back inside to open the safe.
"Anybody that's willing to point a gun at a human being is something we are very concerned about," Chief Deputy Anthony Bazydlo said.
The two got away with 47 phones and almost $1,500.
Before leaving, they also forced the employee to give up her phone or car, according to the incident report.
"She didn't try to fight back or be heroic, she followed their instructions," Bazydlo said. "That's exactly what we ask people to do, we don't want people trying to do anything heroic and then getting themselves hurt."
Police told CBS46 they believe the two men left in a dark colored pick up truck.
An AT&T Field Loss Prevention Manager said they are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.
