CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of an inmate who walked away from work detail in Carroll County.
Tommy Shane Morton was last seen in the area of East Ranchette Road at Taylors Gin Road. He was wearing an orange state inmate shirt and blue pants.
Morton is currently serving a 10 year sentence for manufacturing marijuana and theft.
The Sheriff's Office is working with the Georgia Department of Corrections State Work Detail and the Marshals Service to find Morton.
The U.S. Marshals has issued a $1,000 reward for information leading to his capture.
