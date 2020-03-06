HART County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need the public’s help to solve an arson case in Hart County.
A home on Zipps Road in Hartwell went up in flames late evening on February 28, and after further investigation, officials believe the fire was intentionally set.
Fire Investigators with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office told CBS46 that the fire appeared to have started in the living room area of the home.
“The 3,200 square-foot, 34-year-old home has been unoccupied for several years and was completely destroyed by the blaze. If you have any information on the individual or individuals responsible, I ask that you call my Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.
Rewards are offered of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist(s).
Details surrounding the incident are not yet known. The investigation is ongoing.
