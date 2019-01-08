Atlanta, GA (CBS46) The FBI is asking for the community's help in locating a violent gang member and a reward is being offered for information leading to his capture.
Antariouse Caldwell, 25, was indicted on murder charges on October 24, stemming from alleged violent activity by the Gangster Disciples street gang.
32 members of the gang were part of an indictment handed down by the Northern District of Georgia on April 27, 2016. The indictment alleges that members of the gang committed 10 murders and 12 attempted murders.
Caldwell is described as a black male standing about 5'11" tall and weighing around 135 pounds. He has a tattoo that reads, "No Mercy" across his neck.
He's considered to be dangerous.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the FBI Atlanta Field Office at 770-216-3000 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
