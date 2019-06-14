BUCKHEAD, Ga. (CBS46) -- Michele Mase Bullock looks at videos of her dog on her cell phone, these priceless moments are all she has now that her seven-year-old pup is gone.
Bullock said her dog was inside her parked car when it was stolen outside of Davio at Phipps Plaza.
"I left the car running turned the air conditioner on. I took my key fab with me and then I locked it," she said."I was only there a minute and I came out and the car was gone."
Days later her Mercedes was found but there was no sign of Mynee, just her pink leash.
Now, Bullock is offering a $5,000 reward for her precious dog to be returned to her.
If you have any information of the dog's whereabouts, call 678-446-7707
