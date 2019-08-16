ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A $2,000 reward is up for grabs for anyone with information leading to the arrest of a man wanted in connection to shooting.
Atlanta Police hopes someone will know the identity of the male suspect seen in surveillance footage.
The suspect allegedly shot a male victim multiple times on Aug. 12th around 10:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Maple Drive in Northeast Atlanta.
Investigators say the victim was exiting his apartment when the suspect demanded the victim's belongings. He was shot when he resisted the demands.
Surveillance footage shows the suspect approach the victim near the apartment elevator and almost immediately fire his handgun. The suspect then fled the scene.
Anyone with information can anonymously submit tips to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.
