DALTON, Ga. (CBS46)- Authorities are offering a $3000 reward for information leading to an arrest and prosecution of the people responsible for an armed robbery.
The armed robbery took place on Chatham Drive in the Windemere subdivision May 2018.
According to Dalton Police, two individuals robbed a family at gunpoint in their driveway immediately after the victims had returned home from a trip to Atlanta. The victims told police the suspects pointed guns at them and their young children.
The suspects took several pieces of jewelry and other items from an adult female victim, including a Cartier nail bracelet, a gold Rolex watch, a David Yurman gold ring, a white gold diamond tennis bracelet, 2 Louis Vuitton bags, and pairs of RayBan/Prada sunglasses.
The suspects arrived at the scene as passengers in two separate vehicles. The vehicles are described as a newer model white Chevy Impala and a newer model silver Nissan Maxima.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective John Edwards at 706-278-9085, dial 9 and then enter ext. 152.
