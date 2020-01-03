LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the deliberate fire set to a Gwinnett County home.
Gwinnett County fire investigators say arson is to blame for damage caused to the interior a home in the 1900 block of Castle Royale Drive NE on New Year's day.
The residents, who were in the process of moving in, were temporarily staying at an apartment when the blaze broke out 5: 23 a.m. Fire crews who responded to the scene say flames and smoke were inside the two-story home.
Investigators were able to determine that an unlawful entry was made into the home. Details of exactly where the fire started have not been released as the the investigation is ongoing.
Though no suspects have been arrested, investigators are hoping to speak with a male who witnesses spotted on a skateboard as fire crews arrived.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett Fire Investigations at 678-518-4890 or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.