WALTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -- Authorities have offered a $2,500 reward for information that leads to a conviction in a 2020 unsolved homicide in the City of Monroe.
September 20th, 2020 William Jennings Hensley Jr. was found deceased inside a residence on Roberts Street.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the City of Monroe Police Department. Anyone with information about the death of William Jennings Hensley Jr. is urged to contact the City of Monroe Police Department at 770-267-7576 or the GBI at 706-552-2309.
