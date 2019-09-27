FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A $5,000 reward is being offered for the capture of Austin Stryker, the man accused of killing a woman whose body was found buried in Forsyth County.
The GBI began an investigation into the disappearance of Hannah Bender, after her mother filed a missing persons report on September 19.
Shortly after the investigation began, bloody clothing was found. The Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office then joined the GBI in the search for Bender and a murder warrant was issued for 22 year-old Austin Todd Stryker of Dawsonville.
On Monday, the West Virginia State Police posted to Facebook, saying Stryker had been seen in Clay County, West Virginia.
On Wednesday, Hannah Bender's body was found buried in a shallow grave off Parks Road near Georgia Highway 306 in Forsyth County.
The U.S. Marshals Office has joined in the search for Stryker and 78 year-old Jerry Harper, who has been named as a person-of-interest in the case.
Authorities have made one arrest so far in the case. The fiancé of the Austin Stryker is in custody in Dawson County. Elizabeth Brooke Donaldson, 21, is charged with tampering with evidence.
