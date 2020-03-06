OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The reward to locate a missing 17-year-old has been increased by $10,000, bringing the total to $20,000.

Julia Mann was reported missing on February 20 from her home. Oconee Sheriff's deputies say the teen has not been seen since here disappearance.

Deputies believe Mann left her home alone and on her own accord. Adding to her mysterious disappearance is the fact that there are no physical or digital traces of the teen.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to contact Deputy Sanders at 706-769-3945 or email at gsanders@oconeesheriff.org.